Prior to Clearfield Borough’s Committee meeting last night, council heard about Community Development Block Grants and where funding will be allocated.
Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick said for 2019, funds of $92,304 will be used for flood protection and storm water drainage on Tyler Avenue.
“That application is due next Friday,” Kovalick said. “The remaining funds are going to administration in the amount of $20,261.”
Kovalick said previously they had mentioned they were not going to meet the CDBG deadline for Stinky Run project funds. Because of that, modification for the 2016 funding gave the borough funds to finish up East End paving.
“That left $44,625.74,” Kovalick said. “That money, we are proposing to move from Stinky Run flood protection project into acquisition and spot blight demolition of two properties within the borough.”
Kovalick said the properties are located at 330 S. 4th St. and 305 Daisy St.
“Both properties, if I’m not mistaken, are non-compliant lots,” Kovalick said. “So, not really thinking of building anything on those (lots). However, we did talk about planting forest-type areas so it’s not as much for the borough to maintain if those properties are taken down.”
Kovalick said it was her understanding the borough would then just maintain those two lots and are not interested in selling them.
“At this point, public comment will be accepted until Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.,” Kovalick said. “Nov. 19, Clearfield County Commissioners will take action on the CDBG funding to put it forward to the commonwealth for Nov. 22.”
Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said the playground and skate park had also been discussed for 2019 funding.
“I see that’s removed,” Stott said.
Kovalick said the 2019 funding would go to Tyler Avenue and then funding from 2017 and 2018 could then be modified to go towards the skate park.
Kovalick said they are trying to get in an application “as clean and quick as we can” and will look at skate park funding afterward.
“The park does fall in low and moderate income area for use,” Kovalick said. “The other thing with that skate park is I’ll need more direction from (the borough) on what you want to do with it. The Fair Board needs approached with that also, if I’m not mistaken.”