Clearfield Borough Council discussed its short-handed police force and welcomed a new councilman at its committee meetings Thursday night.
Due to retirements and departures, the Clearfield Borough Police Department is down to eight officers, Assistant Chief Nate Curry said.
The borough’s personnel committee recommended hiring four new part-time officers — Dylan Kahley, Bryce Green, Torin Martin and Derek Reed.
Curry said crime continues to increase and the remaining police officers have had to take on additional work and the new officers will be a welcome addition.
“I want to thank them on behalf of the Chief and I for the sacrifices they have made,” Curry said. “I’m sure they would have preferred to be at home with their families instead of at work in the middle of the night.”
Curry also asked local businesses to register with the police department. He said the police department conducts door checks at night for businesses and when they find an open door they need someone they can contact to check the business or lock the door.
He said many businesses use key cards locks so the officers can’t even lock the door if they are unable to contact someone from the business to come over.
In an effort to save police department time and to be proactive in preventing burglaries, Curry asked local businesses to make sure they provide their information to the police department.
Curry also asked residents to call the police if they happen to find a used syringe on the ground. With drug abuse continuing to be an issue in the area, some drug users are discarding their syringes on the ground.
He told residents not to discard the syringes themselves and instead call the police department. He said the department has the proper protective equipment and a disposal container for the syringes.
In other business, council welcomed its newest member, Mason Strouse, who was appointed last month to fill the open seat representing the 2nd Ward.