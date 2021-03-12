Clearfield Borough Public Safety Committee voted to recommend the purchase a new police vehicle at Thursday night’s borough council committee meetings.
The committee voted to recommend purchasing a 2021 Dodge Durango from the low bidder, C. Classic Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep of Clearfield, for $30,335.
The borough is also considering purchasing another vehicle for the police department and C. Classic Dodge said it would sell a second Dodge Durango to the borough at the same price, according to Chief Vincent McGinnis.
McGinnis said by staying with a local dealership it makes it easier to get the vehicles serviced and back on the road quickly. McGinnis also said he is pleased with the service the department gets from the dealership.
“They are doing an excellent job,” McGinnis said.
McGinnis said if they have to get a vehicle serviced at an out of town dealership the department has to send two officers out to deliver the vehicle.
Mayor Jim Schell also recommended purchasing the Durango, as he said they also looked at purchasing a Ford Explorer Police Interceptor but its bid prices came in a little higher than the Dodge.
Borough operations manager Leslie Stott said the vehicle is about $1,000 more than the Durango the department purchased two years ago.
Assistant Chief Nathan Curry said the new Durango would be a little different than the department’s current Durango.
Curry said the company made some changes to the police package. For example, the seats were changed so they are more comfortable use while wearing a gun belt, the gear shifter was moved to better accommodate mounted police computers, and the brakes were improved.
“It will be totally different on the inside than the one that we have now,” Curry said.
The purchase will go before the full council for final approval at next week’s meeting.
The borough is looking to sell its 2012 Ford F-150 police pickup truck, but Stott said council should hold off on this for now. She said they can get about $15,000 for the vehicle on a trade in for the new vehicle, but she said the borough should first try to sell it to another municipality on the internet via Municibid. She said they might be able to get a better price by selling it to another police department who would want the emergency lights, the interior cage and the two-toned black and white exterior paint.
She said the borough can set a minimum price for the vehicle and if it isn’t sold on Municibid, the borough could go ahead and trade it in for the new vehicle.