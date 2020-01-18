The Clearfield Borough Council approved the Liquor License transfer to allow a new bar/restaurant to move into the former Veterans of Foreign Wars building on N. 3rd Street at Thursday night’s borough council meeting.
The owners of The After Dark — Jason and Lindsey Holencik — are planning to purchase and relocate to the former VFW building at 309 N. 3rd St. The After Dark is currently located at 150 Industrial Park Rd. in Lawrence Township.
The VFW Michael Sicks Post No. 1785 moved out of its 309 N. 3rd Street location in November after constructing a new, larger facility at 1145 Industrial Park Rd. in Lawrence Township.
Lindsey Holencik told The Progress that The After Dark would be a restaurant and bar rather than its previous format of a bar/nightclub.
Council held a public hearing Thursday night at the start of its regular meeting on the liquor license transfer and no one from the public spoke out against it.
Borough Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said the applicants properly filled out an application for the transfer and the building has been properly posted and advertised.
Council approved the Liquor License transfer on an 8-0 vote, and all members were present.
Bell said the Liquor License transfer request will next have to be approved by Harrisburg before the business can move into the new location.