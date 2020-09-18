Clearfield Borough Council on Thursday approved spending $11,107 to repair its aerial ladder fire truck.
The repairs are to rebuild the hydraulic swivel which rotates the ladder, Chief Justin Worley said.
“It’s a major part of the aerial truck,” Worley said. “Without that, it is more or less a ground ladder.”
Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said the hydraulic swivel failed during inspection testing and needs to be replaced.
Fire Line Equipment of New Holland is performing the repairs and Stott said a brand new hydraulic swivel would cost $13,035, but it would take 10-12 weeks to have it installed. A rebuilt hydraulic swivel would be installed in four to five weeks.
Both have a one year warranty. Fire Line officials recommended the rebuilt hydraulic swivel, Stott said.
The American LaFrance aerial ladder truck is roughly 20 years old but the borough had the hydraulic swivel repaired several years ago by a different company, Stott said. However, the repairs didn’t include a recommended production upgrade so it failed again, Stott said.
Councilman James Kling asked if the borough could recover any money since it had already repaired the hydraulic swivel, but Stott said Mike Mayersky of the fire department looked into it and determined they couldn’t because of the length of time since the last repairs.
Worley said Fire Line Equipment has extensive experience in repairing American LaFrance fire trucks and many of its employees used to work at American LaFrance.