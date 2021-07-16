The Clearfield Borough Council is allocating 2021 Community Development Block Grant funds towards the Stinky Run storm water project.
The borough council held its first public meeting on the 2021 CDBG funds on Thursday night and directed its consultant, Lisa Kovalick of the Clearfield County Redevelopment Authority, to place the Stinky Run project on the list for funding.
“In light of recent weather events it is our top priority,” Councilman Steve Harmic said.
The East End section of town has flooding issues due to the Stinky Run storm water culvert being undersized and recently several homes were flooded during a heavy rainstorm on June 10.
The $4.4 million project to increase the capacity of the Stinky Run storm water culvert is largely being funded by the state but the borough is also contributing about $184,000 towards the project, largely for the relocation of public utilities.
The borough is slated to receive $117,280 in 2021 CDBG funds, Kovalick said.
The Stinky Run project is now slated to begin in 2024, however, the project has often been delayed by the state. Kovalick said the CDBG funds have to be used within four years or the funds will be lost.
If the project is delayed again, the borough would have to reallocate the 2021 CDBG funds to another project, which it has done in past years when the project was delayed.
Kovalick suggested that the borough hold a public meeting with state officials to press them on the need to get the project underway. She said she has been keeping newspaper clippings and other media accounts of the flooding problem in East End to prove to the state that there is a problem.
But she said, if the U.S. Congress passes an infrastructure bill, there is a possibility the federal government could fund the Stinky Run project instead of using state and CDBG funds.
Other projects the borough has recently used CDBG money for includes paving in East End, demolition of blighted homes on Clearfield Street and South Fourth Street, and storm drain improvements on Clearfield Street between Soult Avenue and Turnpike Avenue, which is expected to get underway shortly, Kovalick said.
An upcoming CDBG project is upgrades to the Orr’s Run culvert in West Side using 2018, 2019 and 2020 CDBG funds and street safety improvements at the intersection of Turnpike Avenue, Martin Street and Tyler Avenue, Kovalick said.