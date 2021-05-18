Clearfield Area Board of School Directors on Monday night approved the proposed 2021-22 budget that doesn’t include a tax increase.
The budget calls for $45,599,272 in expenditures, $42,662,757 in revenue and a projected deficit of $2,936,515, Business Administrator Sam Maney said.
The tentative budget keeps real estate taxes at 101 mills. This means a resident with a home valued at $100,000 would pay $2,525 in real estate taxes.
The district has only raised taxes three times for a total of 8.16 mills over the past decade, Maney said
And despite the projected deficit, a tax increase is not necessary largely due to increased federal funding.
He said federal funding is expected to increase by about 80 percent — or about $1.74 million next year.
Usually, federal funding accounts for about two percent of the district’s revenue. Next year, it will account for about eight percent, Maney said.
The increase in federal funds in 2020-21 school year helped offset the large increase in the cost of cyber schooling that occurred as a result of the pandemic. He said the district is projected to end the 2020-21 school year with a $124,496 deficit, but he said it is still possible that it could end the year with a surplus.
When it passed the 2020-21 budget last June, the district was projecting a deficit of $3.7 million.
Federal subsidies for the cafeteria has also increased substantially, according to Maney. Cafeteria revenues are expected to increase by $330,769 next year, largely due to $411,262 increase in federal subsidies, a 33.1 percent increase than what was budgeted in 2020-21 school year, Maney said.
The district is anticipating the cafeteria will run a surplus next year of $223,000, Maney said.
The district will also continue to offer a free breakfast and lunch to all of its students and have a la cart items for sale.
“Back in 2018 you made a decision to feed every child,” Maney said to the school board. “And I think it was the best thing we ever did.”
The district also has a number of capital projects scheduled for next year, Maney said.
They are as follows, Clearfield Area Elementary $10,000 for playground upgrades, $24,000 for paving and repair, $10,000 for drainage improvements and $5,000 for storage unit shelving.
Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School, $250,000 for auditorium lighting, $50,000 for auditorium projection system, $24,000 for paving replacement and repair, $20,000 for parking lot sealing and lining, $15,000 for concrete repairs at the front entrance, $25,000 for front entrance interior upgrades and repair and $15,000 for two storage containers.
The district is also planning to spend $24,000 on paving and repair at Centre Elementary, $3,000 for a brush mower attachment, $12,000 for a scissor lift, $7,000 for an equipment trailer, $11,000 for musical instruments for the elementary school and $31,000 for musical instruments for the high school, $15,000 for a javelin runway and $15,000 for pool mezzanine repair at the high school.
The district has also budgeted $35,000 for the purchase of a student passenger van, but Maney said this would only be spent if necessary. He said one of the school vans is older and they aren’t sure how much longer it will last, so the district is budgeting the money for its replacement in case it does need to be replaced.
The capital projects are expected to cost $756,000, which would leave the district with $189,710 left in its capital projects fund on June 30, 2022.
Maney said as of now, the district has no capital projects on its list for the 2022-23 school year, but it is possible the district could be replacing windows at the elementary school and buying a new driver’s education vehicle — but it is still too early in the process to know.
The tentative budget was approved unanimously. The final budget will be voted on in June.