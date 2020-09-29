Clearfield Area Board of School Directors voted to allow a limited number of fans at sporting events this fall.
In the wake of a federal court ruling that declared Gov. Tom Wolf’s limits on crowd sizes at events as being unconstitutional, the school board voted to give each student participant four tickets for family/friends to attend the remaining football, volleyball and boys soccer games, and two tickets to each visiting participant.
Student participants include players, marching band members and cheerleaders. It also includes members of the Homecoming Court for the Homecoming football game, Superintendent Terry Struble said.
By limiting it to four tickets for each Clearfield student participant and two tickets to visiting player participants, it would keep the number of spectators at below 25 percent of each of the venue’s capacity and allow for social distancing.
The football/soccer stadium has a capacity of about 4,500 and the gymnasium has a capacity of approximately 1,000. By giving each partipant four passes for home participants and two tickets to visiting participants, football games would have a maximum capacity of about 940 people at the event including officials, coaches etc. and for volleyball there would be a maximum of 250 people in attendance.
Also, all spectators are expected to wear masks at all times and follow social distancing guidelines set by the state Department of Education, Struble said. They also cannot be exhibiting any signs or sickness and must be in good health. He said the school district will give reminders over the PA system at the events to remind spectators of the rules.
The district has the option of disallowing violators from attending events at the school for the remainder of the year.
“If they can’t attend and do what they need to do, than unfortunately we aren’t going to be able to have them back,” Struble said.
But Struble said so far the parents who have been attending soccer games, tennis matches and junior varsity games have been very good about following the rules. Struble said he believes parents are appreciative of the opportunity to watch their children play and doubts there will be any issues.
Board member Tim Morgan noted that if someone doesn’t agree with the rules, they don’t have to attend the event.
The school district previously was able to allow spectators at some sporting events because they were held outside and were below the 250 maximum occupancy for outdoor events set by Wolf
However, there was some dissention on the board over the new rules. Board member Gail Ralston argued that the school district should follow Philipsburg-Osceola School District and limit each student participant to two passes to start out with in an abundance of caution.
“I think its better to be a little bit cautious here,” Ralston said.
Board member Philip Carr argued in favor of keeping the limit at 250 people for outdoor events and 25 for indoor events, saying increasing it beyond this could increase the school district’s legal liability.
Carr, Ralston and board member Greg Clark voted against the administration’s recommendation and it was approved on a 6 to 3 vote. All board members were in attendance. The meeting was held electronically via video teleconferencing.
There are only two home football games remaining because the football team lost two games from its schedule due to a player testing positive for COVID-19, and there is not enough time left before the playoffs to make them up, Struble said. He said there is a game this Friday, and that will be senior night and a game on Oct. 16, which will be Homecoming.
The school district will not be charging admission for those who have tickets, Struble said.