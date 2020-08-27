The Clearfield Bison High School Marching Band returned with enthusiasm and excitement to band camp recently despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Director Raymond Mandell said.
“They are just so happy to be back,” Mandell said.
And despite all of the additional COVID-19 protocols they have had to follow, Mandell said he hasn’t heard a single complaint.
“They just love band,” Mandell said. “And they are just so happy to get back to it, no matter what rules we make for them.”
The pandemic forced the band to change how it runs its practices. For example, they have implemented social distancing and this year the band didn’t practice at all inside — everything has been outside, Mandell said.
They also obtained covers for the larger brass instruments to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
COVID-19 pandemic protocols, especially screenings, cut down on the amount of practice time per day by about a half an hour, Mandell said.
He said this has forced them to be more efficient with their practice time, which will benefit the band in the long run because they will be using these practices in the future.
“I can’t speak to how much I am impressed by them,” Mandell said.
The band will play at all the home football games but won’t be traveling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If football games are postponed, Mandell said the band is looking at having community performances at locations such as the Riverwalk Amphitheater.
He said they are also considering making a video of the band performing and put it on the internet.
“We will find some safe performance opportunities,” Mandell said.
This year’s halftime show is featuring music from the film, “Pirates of the Caribbean.”
Mandell said because the band is co-curricular, Superintendent Terry Struble gave the band permission to practice even if football season is cancelled.
There are 75 members in the band this year, down a little from last year, according to Mandell. He said the cancellation of school last spring probably impacted their membership because the spring is the band’s main recruiting time for new members, Mandell said.
Staff Assistant Director Andy Rothrock, percussion Instructor Phil Wyant band front advisor Jessica McDanel, and volunteer Jessica Bailey are all part of the marching band’s staff.
This year’s drum majors are Rylie Dillon and Madyson Gillen.