Clearfield Municipal Authority continues to prepare to take over Clearfield Borough’s and Lawrence Township’s sanitary sewer systems.
At yesterday’s board meeting, CMA Engineer James Balliet of Altoona-based Gwin, Dobson & Foreman reported that the authority is on schedule to take over the municipalities’ sanitary sewer system on Jan. 1.
But by taking over the systems, the CMA will likely incur additional costs in the future.
Both municiaplities incurred debt to upgrade their systems to meet state Department of Environmental Protection and federal Environmental Protection Agency requirements, and CMA is assuming the debt the two municipalities have incurred in upgrading their systems.
To pay the debt, the CMA will receive the surcharge revenues of each municipality and any reserves built up in their sewer accounts.
Both the borough and the township charge $8 per 1,000 gallons of water usage, Williams said.
All of the borough’s four loans and two of the township’s loans are from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority and Balliet said it wouldn’t be any trouble to transfer those loans to the CMA.
The borough has a total of four PENNVEST loans — two will expire in 2037, one in 2038 and one in 2039, Williams said.
The township also has a private $2 million loan with nine years left outstanding, which will have to be refinanced, Balliet said.
CMA Manager John Williams said he believes the township’s surcharge revenues are at the break even point with its loan payments.
The borough’s sanitary surcharge revenues are not enough to meet its debt service, Williams said, but it does have enough cash in its reserves to pay its debt service without a rate increase for about five years or more.
The borough increased its surcharge several years before its sewer projects began to build up its reserves to help pay the sewer loans.
Williams said the borough’s shortfall was at one time as high as $250,000 per year, and had enough reserves to pay the debt service for the next four or five years. However, Williams said the borough’s position has improved considerably since the Continental Carbonic factory opened a couple of years ago. He said he doesn’t have an updated number, but said the borough’s reserves will likely last longer than five years.
“Our intent is to hold off on any rate increases for at least five years,” Balliet said.
Balliet said it might be worth looking into extending the township’s private loan past the nine years when they refinance it to lower the CMA’s annual payments.
Balliet said the CMA hopes to get the asset transfer agreements with the borough and township completed by September, vote on it in October, get the financing in place and be ready for the takeover on Jan. 1, which would coincide with the CMA switching to monthly billing instead of quarterly billing as it does now.
The CMA will also likely be required to upgrade both sanitary sewer systems.
The Clearfield area continues to have issues with storm water entering into the sanitary sewer system. During heavy rain events, the excess water can overload the system and force the CMA to discharge raw sewage into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River at the Hyde Sanitary Sewer Overflow located near the Hyde Bridge and the Combined Sewer Overflow at Lift Station No. 1 located near the Raftman’s Dam in Clearfield Borough.
The deadline to close the Hyde SSO has expired and the CMA is being fined by DEP every time it discharges sewage from the Hyde SSO. The CMA splits the cost of the fines with the township paying 80 percent of the cost, because it is believed much of the storm water is coming from the township’s lines.
But once the CMA takes over both systems, it will be responsible for paying the entire cost of the fines.
The deadline for Lift Station No. 1 is 2024. However, if the borough and the township are willing to turn over its sanitary sewer systems to the CMA, state Department of Environmental Protection officials have indicated they would be willing to give the CMA time extensions to complete both projects, according to a previous article in The Progress.
Board member Greg Dixon asked Williams to prepare revenue and debt service projections for the board on the borough and the township’s sanitary sewer systems.