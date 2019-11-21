Clearfield Municipal Authority is moving ahead with plans to replace Lift Station No. 4 in Wolf Run.
CMA Manager John Williams reported the aging lift station that was constructed in 1973 is rusting and springing leaks.
He said he had several contractors look at it and all said they could not fix the issue.
Williams said the CMA should authorize its engineer, Gwin, Dobson & Foreman of Altoona, to begin design work on a new pump station so construction could begin next spring.
CMA Engineer Jim Balliet of Gwin, Dobson & Foreman said the new lift station would cost between $100,000 to $150,000.
Williams said the CMA could seek a Small Water and Sewer grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development to fund the project but because the lift station needs to be replaced quickly and if the CMA waits to see if it receives a grant and doesn’t get it the CMA would lose an entire construction season.
He recommended the CMA go forward without seeking grant funding for the project.
The CMA board authorized Balliet to begin design work on a new pump station.
Instead of the lift station, Balliet recommended the CMA apply for a $100,000 Small Water and Sewer System grant to pay for new flow meters for the sanitary sewer system. He said this project would also be more likely to receive funding because the DCED favors projects that don’t have a chance to get delayed in the permitting process.
He said the grant would pay for 85 percent of the project and the CMA would have to pay for 15 percent, or $15,000.