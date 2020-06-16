Clearfield Municipal Authority is recommending customers use its website rather than third party vendors to pay their bill online.
Authority Manager John Williams said the Clearfield Municipal Authority now allows customers to pay their bills online electronically at www.clearfieldwatersewer.com.
Customers also have the option of receiving text messages of their bill and can pay via text message without being charged any additional fees.
Customers who use third party websites like DOXO.com pay a fee in addition to their bill, and the company holds payment to the CMA for a week or two after receiving the money from the customer, which could result in late fees or even service termination for non-payment.
“Doxo.com is not an authorized affiliate of the Clearfield Municipal Authority,’ Williams said. “It is a third-party website that charges people to pay their water and sewer bills via their site.”
Williams said they get about one or two customers a month who pay their bill using third party websites.
In addition to the CMA website, customers can pay by phone at 962-0010.
The CMA office is also now open to the public during regular office hours between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Williams said.