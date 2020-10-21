Clearfield Municipal Authority awarded the bid for replacing Lift Station No. 4 at its meeting Tuesday.
Lift Station No. 4 is located near the industrial park along state Route 879 in Lawrence Township.
The winning bidder was Konzel Construction of Erie for $192,000.
Construction is expected to begin before the end of the year and be completed next spring, according to CMA Manager John Williams.
The project will completely replace all of the equipment as well as construction of the pump station.
The authority doesn’t have an exact date of completion because it will depend upon how soon the equipment can be manufactured, Williams said.
The CMA board also made the award contingent on the company submitting all of the necessary paperwork for bonding the project, etc.