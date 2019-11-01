Clearfield Area School District has a new contract with its teacher’s union, according to a press release from the school district.
Calling it a fair compromise for both the school district and educators, leaders of the Clearfield Area School District and the Clearfield Education Association (CEA-PSEA) announced Thursday the settlement of a new four-year agreement.
The school board approved the agreement at its meeting Monday night contingent on the CEA membership approving the contract.
The new pact is retroactive to July 1, 2019 and continues through June 30, 2023.
The negotiations teams from the Clearfield Area School Board and the CEA started formal bargaining sessions on the new agreement in January 2019.
Both sides agreed that the new contract allows the school district and its 182 teachers to continue moving forward to ensure that every student receives a quality education.
Highlights of the agreement include:
• An extension of the teacher work day.
• Increase in employee contributions towards certain medical benefits.
• Increases in severance payments toward sick days to help avoid the need for substitutes.
• Contract language changes to improve professional collaboration time, student supervision, and consistency in the classroom.
• An overall salary increase, inclusive of step movement, of 2.95 percent.