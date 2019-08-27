The administration of the Clearfield Area School District reported it was ready for the new school year, which starts today.
At last night’s school board meeting, elementary Principal Kenneth Veihdeffer reported the kindergarten orientation went well. The district assigns two mornings before of the start of the school year where kindergarten students can ride the bus to school, see their classrooms and meet their teachers and use the cafeteria.
“Seeing the little kids get off the bus reminded me why we do what we do every day,” Veihdeffer said of the orientation days.
The orientation evenings for the elementary school also had a very good turnout, with a lot of parents and grandparents attending, Veideffer said.
“We are excited for the school year to get started,” Veihdeffer said.
Assistant Principal Jennifer Gaston of the elementary school reported they have been busy getting students in the building and meeting with parents. She added that the staff has been busy working on schedules, lunch plans, setting up the bus routes and more.
She also thanked the district’s secretarial staff.
“I can’t tell you how thankful we are for them,” Gaston said. “They are keeping us on target and answered everything we have thrown their way.”
Principal Heather Prestash of the Jr./Sr. High School reported they had strong attendance at 7th grade orientation on Aug. 21.
“The halls were crowded and teachers said they had a steady stream of visitors,” Prestash said.
She said they have been working very hard to get everything ready for today and thanked the maintenance staff for their hard work in getting the schools ready.
Assistant Principal Eric Scaife of the Jr./Sr. High School reported they are working with the guidance office to create more opportunities for the district’s extended services students to allow them to join clubs and other activities so they can socialize with students in the regular programs.
He also reported they have reconfigured the parking lots so each teacher has an assigned parking spot.
Assistant Principal Andrew Brickley of the Jr./Sr. High School reported they have 33 students enrolled in the district’s cyber school, with 30 of them being in the high school and three in the elementary school. He thanked the technology department for getting the computers and equipment ready for the students.
He said when he informs parents how much more outside cyber schools cost the district, he said parents are choosing the district’s cyber school.
It costs the district about $3,300 to educate a student in its cyber school compared to $11,377 if a student chooses an outside cyber school.