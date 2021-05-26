Clearfield Area School District will be delivering meals starting June 7 until Aug. 20. Meals will be available Monday through Friday on a first come, first serve basis.
All children 18 and under are welcome and the meals are free of cost. One breakfast meal and one lunch meal per child. Students do not have to be present for a meal to be picked up.
Meal pick-up times and locations will be as follows:
11 -to 11:20 a.m.: Bigler YMCA, 61 Walker Rd., Bigler
11 to 11:20 a.m.: Glen Richey Fire Hall, 86 Firehouse Rd., Glen Richey
11 to 11:20 a.m.: St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 64 Saint Mary’s Ln., Frenchville
11 to 11:30 a.m.: St. Francis School (rear), 230 S. Second St., Clearfield
11 a.m. to noon: Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School (ring buzzer at receiving area doors), 2831 Washington Ave., Clearfield, PA 16830
11:35 to 11:55 a.m.: Bible Tabernacle, 521 Main St., Woodland
11:35 to 11:55 a.m.: Lawrence Park Village, 1053 Park Ave. Ext., Clearfield
11:35 to 11:55 a.m.: Goshen Township Building, 116 Knobs Rd., Clearfield
Noon to 12:30 p.m.: Clearfield Driving Park (near Community Building), 5615 Park St., Clearfield
12:10 to 12:30 p.m.: East End (near SOI), 1031 Daisy St., Clearfield
12:10 to 12:30 p.m.: Edgewood Apartments, Valley View Dr., Clearfield
12:10 to 12:30 p.m.: Hyde Fire Hall, 1618 Washington Ave., Clearfield
Meals will be delivered by school vehicles and staff, as well as the Clearfield Salvation Army. School district vehicles will be marked and the Salvation Army will have at least one person in uniform.
No adult meals will be provided at this time.