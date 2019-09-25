The Clearfield Area Board of School Directors approved the following motions at its meeting Monday night.
• Appoint Emily Hanes as Junior Class representative on the school board.
• New hires/transfers: Lewis Duttry as audio/visual assistant; Rebecca Ann Leigey, bus driver; Richard Smith, volunteer girls soccer coach; Christian Lezzer, volunteer football coach; Bethany Baughman seniority transfer from grade 1 teacher to technology education teacher at the high school; Lisa Fletcher, seniority transfer from elementary guidance counselor to secondary guidance counselor; Mason Strouse, seniority transfer from elementary special education teacher to long term grade 1 teacher; Nacy Hoover, Bocce coach, Patrick Pallow, grade 10 class advisor; Linda Wingate, yearbook advisor; Sandy Bailor, junior varsity assistant girls softball coach.
• Resignations: Bradne Plyler, bocce coach; Jessica Engle, part-time personal care aid; Danielle Knopick, junior high head track coach; Stacey Klepfer, yearbook advisor; Garrett Spence, junior high assistant track coach; Sean Zimmerman, varsity assistant baseball coach; Edna Spencer, full-time PCA; Megan Pallow, varsity assistant cheerleading coach; Amy Golga, elementary special education teacher; Stacey Bumbarger, elementary classroom assistant.
• Approve the Clearfield Spirit Club and the Swim and Dive Club for the 2019-20 school year.