Highlights from Monday’s meeting of the Clearfield Area School Board of School Directors committee include:
The administration recommended the following for approval:
• Personnel – Rebecca Coble, part-time elementary classroom assistant; Hannah Drass, substitute speech and language pathologist teacher; Rachel Thompson, junior high assistant track coach; Heather Wittington, transfer from part-time elementary classroom assistant to full-time elementary classroom assistant; Christopher Peacock, varsity assistant baseball coach; Jay Siegel, junior high head softball coach; Michael Norris, and Donald Sigleton, volunteer softball coach; Denise McGranor, class advisor, grade 8; Samantha Yescavage, extended term substitute kindergarten teacher; create a full-time classroom assistant for the Life Skills classroom.
• Resignations – Joseph Ryan, secondary English teacher; Susan Zelenky, secondary science teacher; and Holly McClosky, secondary effective the last day of school for retirement purposes.
• Field Trip requests, 4th grade students to the Elk Visitor Center in Benezette on May 26 and 27; seven elementary students to Mount Union Area High School for choir practice and concert on April 3; 3rd grade students to Old Bedford Village on May 8; 1st grade students to Discovery Space in State College.
• The memorandum of understanding with the PSEA-NEA (Pennsylvania State Education Association-National Education Association) for a supplemental band position.
Board member Gail Ralston was absent.