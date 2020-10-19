HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported four new cases of COVID-19 within a two day reporting period, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported nine cases and Jefferson County reported one.
Centre County reported 32 new cases, Blair County reported 31, and Cambria reported 12.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 1,034 cases and 23 deaths
- Cambria — 889 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 3,719 cases and 15 deaths
- Clearfield — 393 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk — 111 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 144 cases and 3 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 1,103 new cases, in addition to 1,269 new cases reported on Sunday, Oct. 18 for a two-day total of 2,372 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 183,315.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct.12 and Oct. 18 is 233,298 with 6,870 positive cases. There were 28,821 test results reported to the department through Oct. 17 and 22,977 test results reported to the department through Oct. 18.
There were 26 new deaths reported Sunday, Oct. 18, and eight new deaths reported for Monday, Oct. 19 for a total of 8,500 deaths attributed to COVID-19.