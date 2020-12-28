HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
In the tri-county region, Elk County reported 14 additional cases and Jefferson County reported 11 cases, along with one additional death.
Cambria County reported 54 more cases and one death, Blair County reported 40 cases, and Centre County reported 26 new cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 7,665 cases and 168 deaths Deaths
- Cambria — 8,562 cases and 223 deaths
- Centre — 8,771 cases and 132 deaths
- Clearfield — 3,819 cases and 42 deaths
- Elk — 1,313 cases and 14 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,812 cases and 36 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 3,779 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 613,804.
There are 5,905 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,145 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 18 stood at 15.1%.
As of Dec. 27, there were 76 new deaths reported for a total of 15,086 deaths attributed to COVID-19.