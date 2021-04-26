HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elsewhere in the tri-county region, Elk County reported five cases and Jefferson County reported one.
There were no deaths reported in the region.
Cambria County reported 11 new cases, Blair County reported nine new cases and Centre County reported nine new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 12,321 cases and 319 deaths
- Cambria — 13,488 cases and 415 deaths
- Centre — 16,139 cases and 219 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,053 cases and 135 deaths
- Elk — 2,785 cases and 38 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,189 cases and 95 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 1,881 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,136,057.
There are 2,561 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 544 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,400 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16 stood at 8.6%.
As of April 25, there were no new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,988 deaths attributed to COVID-19.