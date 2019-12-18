FRENCHVILLE — Covington, Karthaus, Girard Area Authority held their regular meeting on Dec. 17 at the authority office in Frenchville.
At the meeting, there were nine board members present and one operator.
Discussion was held regarding the Eden water line extension project that is set to begin in the spring of 2021.
Routine business was conducted and all bills were approved for payment. The next regular meeting will be held Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the authority office located at 777 Frenchville Rd. in Frenchville.