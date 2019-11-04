DUBOIS — Clearfield-Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission recently participated in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 26.
CJDAC has partnered with several Clearfield and Jefferson County law enforcement agencies to encourage area residents to dispose of their medications in a safe way. Residents can now take any unwanted or outdated medications year round to any of the Medication Disposal Drop Boxes located at the locations listed below:
Clearfield CountyClearfield Borough Police Department, Lawrence Township Police Department, Sandy Township Police Department, Curwensville Police, Decatur Township Police Department, DuBois City Police and the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Jefferson County
Brockway Borough Police Department, Reynoldsville Borough Police, Punxsutawney Borough Police and the Jefferson County Courthouse.
Any prescriptions or over-the-counter medications that come in tablet or capsule form, as well as liquid medicines in original containers (i.e. cough syrups, cold medicines), medical creams and ointments, vitamins, nasal sprays and pet medicines will be accepted.
Intravenous solutions, injectables, syringes and needles (i.e. EpiPens), along with hydrogen peroxide, compressed cylinders or aerosols (i.e. asthma inhalers), iodine-containing medicines, thermometers and alcohol should be taken to a health care professional’s office or to a hospital for proper disposal.
“I am pleased with the overwhelming response of the take back boxes,” said Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw. “We have recovered 2,000 pounds of pills that can’t be stolen or misused since the inception of the project. That’s real success.”
Medicines that are dropped off should be in the original container and placed in a sealed baggie with the personal info removed or blacked out.