STATE COLLEGE — The November meeting of the 148th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company C, Civil War Reenactment Group will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at Hoss’s Steak and Seafood Restaurant, 1450 N. Atherton St., State College.
The Civil War reenactors will be discussing their participation in the 156th Anniversary of President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address that will take place for Remembrance Day Memorial Ceremonies, parade, and Civil War era balls held in Gettysburg the weekend of Nov. 23–24. The unit will also nominate officers for administrative and military positions for 2020 and discuss attending the annual United States Volunteers Brigade meeting at the Gettysburg Hotel on Jan. 11.
During the Civil War, seven of the ten companies of the 148th PA Regiment were recruited from Centre County and became known as “The Centre County Regiment.” The 148th PA Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company C, Reenactment Group has over 20 active members from Centre, Clearfield, Mifflin, Juniata, and Blair Counties.
The regiment is actively recruiting new members. Anyone who is interested in learning more about Civil War reenacting or the Civil War in general is encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Lynn Herman at 861-0770.