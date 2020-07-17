CLEARFIELD — District Attorney Ryan Sayers announced that the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County has recently received donations of pajamas and sleepwear from the staff at SCI Houtzdale.
The CAC-CC received more than 100 items, including blankets, pajamas, and sleepwear for children who visit the CAC-CC. The staff at SCI donated various items for the CAC-CC in exchange for a dress down day.
Additionally, the Peachman family, who regularly donate supplies and time to complete different projects at the CAC, recently gave packs of underwear for the CAC to keep on-site for children in need. Madelyn Peachman donated her time to stuff envelopes for the CAC-CC for surveys that families receive after they visit the center. Madelyn stuffed the envelopes with a form letter, return self-addressed stamped envelope, and survey. She hand wrote the CAC’s mailing address on every envelope that she stuffed. She spent more than six hours of her time to complete this necessary task.
The Peachman family also coordinated finding a seamstress to sew masks to create the initial supply housed at the CAC. They donated over ten masks in a variety of sizes to ensure when the CAC opened their doors during COVID-19, there would be masks to fit each child that came to the center.
“The CAC-CC is fortunate to have such a supportive county surrounding them,” said Sayers. “Whenever there is a need, the necessity is met often by a variety donors and gracious volunteers. I would like to give a special thanks to the Officers and staff at SCI Houtzdale for organizing the clothing drive to benefit these children in need.”
“Without donors and volunteers like SCI Houtzdale and the Peachman’s, the CAC-CC would not run as smoothly as it does,” explained CAC-CC Director Mary Tatum. “The CAC-CC is thankful for all of the friends of the CAC-CC!”
The CAC-CC would not be possible without the collaboration of the Multi-Disciplinary Investigative Team of Clearfield County and the generosity of communities and organizations. The MDIT consists of representatives from the District Attorney’s office, Children Youth, and Family Services, Law Enforcement Jurisdictions through Clearfield County, Medical Representation, CenClear, Victim Witness, The Crossroads Project, and PASSAGES, Inc.
CAC-CC is a place where children and families are referred by team members when there are concerns regarding neglect, safety concerns, or possible child abuse. For more information about the CAC of Clearfield County visit www.cenclear.org/domain/94 or email cac@cenclear.org. To report child abuse call 1-800-932-0313 or contact any local police department.