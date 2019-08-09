Chief Douglas Clark of the Lawrence Township Police Department asked residents to continue to be on the lookout for scams.
At Tuesday’s Lawrence Township Supervisor’s meeting, he said many of these scams originate in foreign countries and target the elderly — as they try to get them to send them money.
One such scam is the perpetrators will call the victim and tell them that a family member who lives out of state — in which they will name the family member by name — and say that person has been arrested and is asking the victim to wire money so they can post bail. Clark said the scammers will go online and get the names of the potential victim’s family members to fool the victim in believing the call is legitimate.
He said a local older and “savvy war veteran” recently received one of these calls but didn’t fall for the scam and instead called his family members to see if it were true, which it wasn’t and he then called him police department.
Residents also continue to get calls from people claiming to be from the IRS demanding payment or they will go to jail.
“Do not give any routing or banking information over the phone,” Clark said.
He said the IRS or Publisher’s Clearinghouse will not call people on the phone demanding money.
If anyone has any concerns or are unsure whether or not the call is legitimate, Clark said residents can call him at the police department to make sure.
He said the police department also received a warning from the Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center about a new scam originating in Iran where they will post fake help wanted ads online on LinkedIn asking applicants to click on an attachment to fill out a job application. Inside that job application attachment is malware that allows the scammers to view personal banking information on the victim’s computer and using it to drain their bank accounts. Clark said research these companies thoroughly to make sure they are real before filling out a job application.
Clark said July was a very busy month for the police department and said they had a lot of in-depth cases that took a lot of time. He said the department statistics for July are as follows: 1,279 incidents, up from 1,141 from July of last year; 105 traffic stops; served 65 warrants; seven DUI arrests; eight summary criminal arrests; 75 criminal arrests; 17 drug arrests; 109 traffic citations; and 114 warnings.
Officer Elliott Neeper was also announced as the Officer of the Month for July, Clark said.