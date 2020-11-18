Lawrence Township Police Chief Douglas Clark warned residents of a new phone scam in the area.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors, Clark said a resident reported receiving a phone call and the caller ID said the call was from the electric company PPL Electric.
But after speaking on the phone with the person for a while, the resident realized the caller was not from PPL Electric and was from a different electric company, trying to get the person’s account numbers to pull a “fast one” and trick the person into switching their service.
Clark again warned residents to not give personal or financial information to unknown callers.
Clark said if someone has any doubts about a call, they should hang up and call him at the police station. And if there is a caller ID number to write it down.
He said once the offending party scams someone out of their money, it’s very difficult to get back because oftentimes, these scammers are overseas.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said there is computer spoofing software available to make it look like a call is coming from a certain name, number or place when it actually isn’t, so you can’t always trust what it says on the caller ID.
In other business, supervisors voted to submit applications to the Clearfield County Conservation District for grant funding to place DSA (Driving Surface Aggregate) on 104th Cavalry Rd., $31,000; and Weber Road, $27,000 next year.