PHILIPSBURG — At the January meeting of the Chester Hill Borough Council, members decided to initiate a new program. Council will be presenting certificates of recognition to individuals acknowledging their outstanding contribution to Chester Hill Borough. The certificates express the council’s deep gratitude for effort and time in helping to make Chester Hill a better place.
At the February meeting, the borough presented the first two certificates. The initial recipients of the awards are Jason Hummel and Llewellyn “Louie” Nevling, two of the borough’s road crew. Both are tireless in their efforts to keep the borough in good shape. They spend their time plowing, mowing, painting, repairing, and working on multiple projects in the borough. The council is grateful, as are borough residents, for the commitment and dedication both men display in all their work within Chester Hill.
Making the presentation were Chester Hill Borough Council President Mike Williams and Mayor Billy Carpenter.