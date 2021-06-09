CHESTER HILL — Highlights from Tuesday’s Chester Hill Borough meeting include:
- A concerned citizen asked the borough council to do something about a neighbor with a furnace that is polluting the neighborhood with smoke. The matter was discussed by the council in an executive session.
- The council announced that the fire company is holding a spaghetti dinner and selling chances for a raffle.
- The council discussed completing the application for the American Rescue Plan to receive COVID-19 relief money.
- The council voted to purchase a new salt spreader at a cost of $7,501.44.
- The council approved the purchase of a cement mixer for $380.
- Mayor Bill Carpenter reported that a fine had been issued to a citizen for not cutting their grass and also that there had been an increase in calls complaining about cats in the borough.
- The council announced that they had taken care of an incident where there was an alley way being blocked by cement blocks.