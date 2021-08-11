CHESTER HILL — Highlights from the recent Chester Hill Borough Council meeting include:
- The engineer for a proposed drainage project on Henrietta and Ida Streets told council that he would look into creating a bid package for the project, although no decision was reached. The initial completion date for the project of Oct. 15 was subsequently pushed back two weeks.
- Council has received the first of two installments of COVID-19 relief funds from The American Rescue Plan Act.
- Council plans to begin work on the borough budget for next year.
- The borough tennis court and attached parking lot will be resealed in the coming days.
- The borough has purchased a salt sprayer and passed a motion to purchase lights for the back side of the sprayer.
- Members of council attended an online seminar for the Clearfield County Hazard Mitigation Committee and were given a list of tasks to complete.
- The state Department of Transportation contacted council about whether the borough wanted to pursue a matter they had submitted paperwork for last year about one-way streets. The council is no longer looking to pursue the matter.
- Citations were issued in the borough for high grass and garbage, four of which were cited to the same residence.
- Council discussed sponsoring a National Night Out festival in the community, however no definite decisions were reached.
- Chester Hill Hose Company Station 14 has started selling hot dogs, hamburgers, and French fries every Saturday and is planning to hold a breakfast on Saturday, Aug. 23.