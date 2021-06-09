CHESTER HILL — The Chester Hill Borough Council discussed ways to fill a council seat that may be vacated in the future at their recent meeting.
Council has found itself with the possibility of an empty seat due due to a member's absence. from the meeting. It was implied that the council member could be away from the council for an extended period of time, although it was noted the timetable for their return is uncertain.
According to Pennsylvania Borough Code, the council would have 30 days to fill the council seat. If the council would be unable to fill the seat within 30 days the seat would be filled within 15 days by the vacancy board.
Council member Joshua Woods acknowledged that the 30-day window could cause problems for the council saying, “It’s going to be at least a month before we can get anyone in here.”
Before the hiring process could begin the borough council will advertise the opening of the seat three separate times.
The council did not reach any conclusions on how it would go about filling the seat, but will speak about it at a later date.