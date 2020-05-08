In an unusual move yesterday, Judge Paul Cherry held court inside Santa’s House in Shaw Park in downtown Clearfield.
Cherry’s court schedule yesterday was happier than usual in that Cherry had 11 adoptions and a wedding on the docket.
“This is the highlight of my week,” Cherry said of the event.
He originally planned to hold court at Lower Witmer Park but switched it to Santa’s House due to the weather.
Cherry said he called the North Pole to get permission to use Santa’s House and thanked Clearfield Borough and Clearfield Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott for making this possible.