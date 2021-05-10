GRASSFLAT — Volunteers are the lifeblood of many nonprofit organizations, and they’re getting to be in short supply, according to Grassflat Vol. Fire Co. Treasurer Wayne Josephson.
Josephson started volunteering at the fire company in the 1980s. He is now the treasurer and has noticed a general lack of involvement from Generation Z.
Generation Z is a term used to describe a generation born between the mid-to-late 1990s and the early 2010s.
“It’s hard to get the younger people involved. I’m not sure why,” Josephson explained. “I mean, it’s always a struggle to get new people involved, and that goes with any fire company.”
The company only has a handful of volunteers, which is of concern, Josephson stated. Around 15 members are active. About 40 members pay dues but remain largely inactive, unseen in the day-to-day operations.
The ages range from a few junior members to those in their late 70s. Most active members are middle-aged. Drawing in younger members is challenging, according to Josephson. Putting in the required training hours may be daunting for some.
“I guess we are better off than a lot of companies, but the daytime hours when people are at work is pretty dire,” Josephson said.
Little Bag of SunshineLittle Bag of Sunshine, an organization that provides health and hygiene products to the younger generation, relies on teachers to help coordinate with the schools, community members for donations and people to assist with packing bags, according to Little Bag of Sunshine Co-Founder Shawna Cassick. Getting Generation Z involved has been a struggle.
“I don’t think kids are out and about doing those kind of good, wholesome, volunteer things,” Cassick observed.
Due to the stigma surrounding female hygiene products, females form the majority of volunteers at Little Bag of Sunshine, according to Cassick. However, sometimes male students from the school show up as part of their community service requirements.
Community service hours
Philipsburg-Osceola School District students must complete 15 hours of community service hours in order to graduate, according to Andy Rea, who is the senior graduation project coordinator. This requirement was waived for the class of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
Over the course of the past five years, Philipsburg-Osceola School District students have completed 24,801 hours of community service, according to Rea. The program helps about a third of the students engage in public service. Another third are already naturally involved in community service, Rea noted.
“The goal of the requirement obviously is to nudge students into serving their community and to foster a sense of participating in something bigger than themselves,” Rea observed. “In terms of motivation, I wouldn’t necessarily say there is a groundswell of volunteering spirit per se.”
Cassick believes setting the bar at 15 hours may not be enough.
“I feel like those kids get the bare minimum they have to,” Cassick stated. “I don’t feel like any of them are really going above and beyond.”
The school gives an incentive for students to go above the 15 hours. Students who complete over 100 hours of community service earn the right to wear the ‘Silver cord,’ according to Rea. There are typically 20 to 25 students each year who earn this right.
The role of social mediaTechnology may play a role in the generation’s absence from volunteering, according to Cassick. The reliance on cell phones and social media diminishes the need to be out in the community for human connection.
“There’s not that need as much as a long time ago when you didn’t communicate with people unless you were out of your home, in the community doing stuff,” Cassick explained. “I think that the current generation is just so connected in other ways.”
Even if teens are on social media, they may not hear about volunteer opportunities, according to Cassick. To spread awareness of volunteering options, Cassick recommends coordinating with the schools. Bringing in a fire company representative, for example, may engage the younger generation.
The group of volunteers at Grassflat form a close-knit group, according to Josephson. All the volunteers have a desire to help their community.
“It just makes you feel good to be able to help somebody, at least in my case,” Josephson noted. “I know the active members that we have out there now, and I’m sure this goes with Morris Township and all of them, if they didn’t enjoy serving their community, they wouldn’t be involved.”