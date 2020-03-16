PHILIPSBURG — Fans of the Philipsburg-Osceola Mounties who will trek to its multipurpose field in the fall will be greeted by a nine-foot tall wooden Mountaineer.
The project was crafted by local chainsaw carver Raymond Good — who refers to himself and his business as Knotty Ray, located off U.S. Route 322 near Bigler.
P-O school board member Todd Jeffries said the project came about as they were constructing the multipurpose field by the high school.
“When they were doing the stadium project, I had already gone up and introduced myself to the contractors because I was there every day to watch their progress,” Jeffries said.
Jeffries said in constructing the field, a large red oak tree — estimated to have been 289 years old — was cut down and members of the public were unhappy.
“The next morning I went up there at 7 a.m. and I picked out the two pieces of trunk that I wanted saved,” Jeffries said. “We gathered them up and took them to the utilities shed and saved them. And it took me three years of being persistent to get this all done.”
Jeffries said he and Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina got the project rolling from there.
According to a press release, funding for the project is a collaborative effort between the P-O Educational Foundation and the school district which are jointly conducting fundraisers to cover the costs.
Ray said he estimates the piece to be about nine feet tall and weighing about two tons.
“I began on a cold snowy day in February,” Ray said. “I ran in to a few big pieces of hardware and had to cut out an enormous hollow in the back side. Every piece I do on this scale brings with it a certain amount of fear and apprehension, but fear is no kind of counselor and I refuse to allow it to dictate what I am willing to do in this life. So I set out carving it with a prayer to make it the best I could. I was blessed and honored to be chosen for this.”
“It’s cool,” Jeffries said. “Knotty Ray was very elated and proud to have been asked to do the project for the school.”
Ray told P-O in the press release that he started carving as a pastime years ago whenever he traveled to the beach with his wife and five children.
“I would get bored when the kids were swimming, so I started carving things in the sand,” Ray said. “It would become a show for everyone on the beach to see. Eventually, I began carving things like dragons or Darth Vader in the snow ... I started with sand, moved on to snow, and eventually started carving things from wood. I was inspired by a man I met who gave me an elephant key chain that was carved from wood. I had never carved wood before but thought I’d give it a try. As it turned out, I was surprised at how easy it was for me. I believe this is a gift I have been given from God, and I want to use it in a way that will allow me to grow my talent.”
Ray said one of the greatest challenges in doing a project like this is making sure the proportions of the people are accurate.
“People are difficult to proportion — especially faces,” Ray said. “The closer you are to having it right; the more a tiny discrepancy will show. For example, the more detail you add to faces, the more careful you have to be.”
Ray said he enjoyed working on the Mountaineer and the experience was extremely worthwhile.
“Carving this piece was fun, but it was an experience with humility in reflecting on Him who makes both the wood and the man,” Ray said.
You can view more of Ray’s work at his Facebook page “Knotty Ray.”