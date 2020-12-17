STATE COLLEGE — Centre Foundation has announced the 22 local organizations set to receive funding from the annual Field-of-Interest grants totaling more than $70,000.
Each year, organizations are invited to apply for funding from 15 Field-of-Interest endowment funds, established by donors in support of various causes and/or geographical areas in Centre County that they hold dear.
Locally, the Philipsburg Area fund granted $1,674 to Reliance Vol. Fire Co. to purchase wild land protective clothing and PPE for firefighters
The Ruth E. Rishel Charitable Fund, which supports nonprofit organizations and projects exclusively in the Penns Valley area, will grant to both the Centre Hall Area Library Association and the Friends of the East Penns Valley Library to expand the library’s equity, diversity, and inclusion collection and to increase diversity in the library’s audiobook collection respectively.
“The Centre Hall Area Library serves a growing area of the county, and before COVID-19 restrictions, the library was experiencing steady growth in usage. We believe it is vitally important that our collection reflect the diversity in the community and respond to the need to engage in thoughtful discussions and reflections on the topics that are facing our immediate community as well as the larger society. The library, as a community hub, can be a catalyst for change,” said Rhonda Rumbaugh, Board President of the Centre Hall Library Association.
The grants will fund a variety of programs that focus on education, health and social services, animal welfare, youth development, and the arts.
“We, at Centre Foundation, are excited to watch the growth these projects will bring to our community as a result of the Field of Interest grants,” said Molly Kunkel, Executive Director. “By implementing the use of endowment funds, our donors are empowered to fill these important areas of need for years to come.”
For more information or to get involved with Centre Foundation, contact Molly Kunkel by email at molly@centre-foundation.org or call 237-6229.