COLLEGE TOWNSHIP — The Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority is proud to honor 38 of our area’s best green businesses, schools and organizations.
With the Awards Luncheon canceled this past spring due to COVID, we will honor our 38 businesses, schools and organizations by:
- Holding a Facebook Live event on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m.
- Listing each in our winter newsletter and upcoming recycling column
- Mailing each 2020 awardee a Green Business Partner certificate
- Highlighting one awardee per day on our Facebook, Instagram & Twitter pages beginning Nov. 16
A list of all 38 awardees can be found online. Locally, DEP –Moshannon District Mining Office, Philipsburg Heritage Days, Weis Markets, and Windy Hill village were honored.
For additional information on the 2020 Green Business Partnership, please contact Amy Schirf at 814-238-7005, or by e-mail at aschirf@centrecountyrecycles.org.