HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health reported 1,854 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with neighboring Centre County reporting a record high of 50 cases.
Of those cases, seven were reported on Saturday and 43 were reported on Sunday. The majority of those cases are located in the State College and Bellefonte areas.
Philipsburg — although divided between Clearfield and Centre counties — is reporting in the Centre County region. As of Sunday, it had 15 total cases.
Clearfield County reported six total cases over the weekend — four cases on Saturday and two on Sunday.
Neighboring Cambria County reported 14 cases over the weekend, Blair County reported 10, Jefferson reported three and Elk County had one case on Saturday only.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair –176 with 2 deaths
- Cambria –219 with 3 deaths
- Centre –356 with 9 deaths
- Clearfield –116 with 0 deaths
- Elk –39 with 2 deaths
Jefferson –51 with 1 death