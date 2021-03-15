BELLEFONTE — The Centre County Board of Commissioners reminds residents that free rides to COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available. As the production and availability of vaccines increase, more residents will be able to receive a vaccine.
Providing a door-to-door service, the Centre County Office of Transportation has fifteen handicap accessible vans traveling throughout Centre County available to assist residents with rides. The CCOT follows Center for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidance on social distancing and masking protocols to provide a safe ride for multiple people on each van.
Residents requesting transportation must be eligible to be vaccinated in accordance with the State’s Vaccine Rollout Plan. Currently in Phase 1A, this eligibility currently includes health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those ages 16-64 with high-risk conditions. “Throughout all phases of the vaccine rollout, the CCOT will provide free rides to those who are eligible to receive a shot and need a ride,” stated Board of Commissioners Chairman Michael Pipe.
Residents can call the Transportation Office, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 355-6807 to schedule a ride. Participating individuals must be registered at least 24 hours in advance. All trips must be scheduled by 2 p.m. the day prior. Same day reserved trips are not provided. Trips are available Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“The Centre County Office of Transportation is glad to offer this essential service to members of our community who do not have transportation to a COVID-19 vaccination site,” says Director David W. Lomison. “As the fifth largest geographic county in Pennsylvania we know how vital public transportation is to our riders. Finding a ride should not be a barrier to getting vaccinated. The Office of Transportation is here to help all of our residents from Philipsburg to Woodward, Boalsburg to Orviston, and everywhere in between.”