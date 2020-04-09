STATE COLLEGE — Centre County Board of Commissioners on Thursday launched a new website for information, resources, and updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The website’s URL is www.centrecountypa.gov/covid-19.
“Centre County Government and our community partners provide many services to our residents and the need for assistance will surely grow during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Administrator Margaret Gray. “The website will help residents to find resources and stay up to date throughout this crisis.”
The website has important updates on Centre County Government operations and services. In addition, there are multiple resources for housing, food, mental health, transportation, and health care. Information for assistance for small businesses is available as well. Prominently displayed on the website are vital 24/7 hotlines for information/referral and mental health crisis services.
The website also lists links to the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health allowing residents to access important updates from the federal and state governments.