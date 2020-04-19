BELLEFONTE — A Centre County resident incarcerated in the Centre County Correctional Facility since January has tested positive for COVID-19, according to CCCF Warden Christopher A. Schell.
The individual has been housed in the facility’s negative airflow room since exhibiting symptoms and hospitalization is not necessary at this point in time. A small number of staff and incarcerated individuals who may have had contact with the individual are in quarantine while contact tracing and additional testing are conducted.
In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control guidance, the Centre County Correctional Facility implemented pandemic protocols for COVID-19 in early March including increased disinfection sweeps, a no visitation policy, suspension of work release programs, and adherence to strict screening protocols for staff and incarcerated individuals.
Routine temperature checks and universal masking are in place.
Medical staff and health administrators are on the premises at all times to assist in the monitoring of this health crisis as well as any other health related issues.
The correctional facility follows the guidance of and is in frequent contact with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Pennsylvania Department of Health, Federal Bureau of Prisons, National Institute of Corrections, American Jail Association, American Correctional Association, and other county correctional facilities across the Commonwealth.
“All measures to protect the health and safety of our staff and incarcerated individuals continue with additional efforts to mitigate the spread of this virus within our facility,” said Schell.