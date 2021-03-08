LEMONT — Bernie Cantorna on Monday announced that he filed for reelection as Centre County District Attorney. Candidates are legally required to submit the signatures of 250 qualified electors in support of their nominations; Cantorna had 68 volunteers circulating his petition and collected over 1065 signatures. “I am humbled by this show of support”, said Cantorna.
“Four years ago, I announced my candidacy for Centre County District Attorney because our legal system was in crisis,” Cantorna said. “During my first term, our office has worked diligently to restore public trust by building a dedicated team of staff and lawyers who work hard every day to hold the guilty accountable, protect the innocent and preserve the dignity of victims and their families.”
When Cantorna took office, the backlog of serious cases forced victims to wait for two or three years before their cases came to court. In his first year, the DA’s office effectively prosecuted this backlog of cases, bringing the average wait time from filing to resolution down to a year or less. Included in these were four murder cases successfully prosecuted by Mr. Cantorna in the first 12 months of his term, something no other Centre County prosecutor has had to do. “We have created systems that improve our communication and flow of information with law enforcement, ensured transparency for the public and created programs meant to address the root causes of criminal conduct,” said Cantorna.
“If elected to a second term, my primary focus will be to ensure that our community is kept safe and that we continue to work toward solutions that solve the underlying issues that bring people to court,” Cantorna promised. “That work will include the growth of the District Attorney’s Behavioral and Mental Health Initiative, the development of a treatment program for our veterans and continued expansion of the drug treatment court. COVID has been a challenge for all of us and it has created a backlog of cases in our legal system that our office will work through again.”
Bernie Cantorna was sworn in as Centre County District Attorney on December 29, 2017. Mr. Cantorna graduated from St. Mary’s College with a degree in business management and was a certified public accountant prior to attending law school. He graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1990. He is a trial lawyer with over thirty years of experience who began his career as an Assistant Public Defender in rural Wisconsin. He then worked five years as a clinical professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School.