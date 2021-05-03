BELLEFONTE — Centre County Deputy Coroner Debra A. Smeal reported findings of a single motor vehicle crash on McCall Dam Road in Miles Township, Rebersburg, Centre County.
The crash resulted in the death of the passenger, Hunter Zeigler, 25, of York County. The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene at 6 p.m. on April 30. The deceased was not wearing a seat belt.
An autopsy was performed on May 2. Zeigler’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head and ruled accidental. Penns Valley EMS, Miles Township Fire Company and PSP Rockview and Holidaysburg assisted at the scene.