HARRISBURG — Neighboring Centre County reported a surge of new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, according to the state Department of Health.
Centre County reported an increase of 125 new cases on Saturday and 182 on Sunday, for a total of 307. No deaths were reported.
Clearfield County reported a total of 81 new cases over the weekend with 48 new cases on Saturday and 33 on Sunday; three additional deaths were also reported.
Jefferson County reported 37 new cases and one death, Elk County reported 11 cases and no deaths, Cambria County reported 62 cases and one death, and Blair County reported 72 cases and 11 deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 9,933 cases and 256 deaths
- Cambria – 10,789 cases and 364 deaths
- Centre — 11,292 cases and 193 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,603 cases and 100 deaths
- Elk — 2,132 cases and 33 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,530 cases and 75 deaths
DOH on Sunday confirmed there were 5,191 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 3,985 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 843,224.
There are 3,370 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 695 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,700 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 22 decreased to 9.3%.
As of Friday, Jan. 29, there were 140 new deaths and on Saturday, Jan. 30 there were 59 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 21,661 deaths attributed to COVID-19.