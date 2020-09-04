HARRISBURG — Centre County’s confirmed coronavirus cases continued to grow once again, as reported by the state Department of Health Friday.
Friday brought 37 more confirmed cases. Since Wednesday, Centre County has picked up 124 positive COVID-19 cases.
Blair County gained 18 cases, Cambria County gained six, Clearfield County reported two more cases and Jefferson County reported one more case.
Elk County remained the same.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and neighboring areas are listed below:
- Blair — 490 cases and 12 deaths
- Cambria — 486 cases and 6 deaths
- Centre — 615 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 239 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 64 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 99 cases and 1 death
DOH confirmed Friday that there are 891 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 137,662. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 126 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3 is 159,676 with 5,615 positive cases. There were 22,808 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Sept. 3. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,742 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 10 new deaths reported.