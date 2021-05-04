BELLEFONTE — The Centre County Board of Elections has announced an appointment scheduling tool and the hours of operation for the Elections Office at the Willowbank Office Building in Bellefonte for the 2021 Primary Election.
The Board of Elections encourages citizens registered to vote at Centre County addresses, who have not yet requested a mail-in or absentee ballot, to visit www.centrecountyvotes.com/earlyvoting to sign up for an appointment at the Elections Office at the Willowbank Building to apply and receive their ballot packet.
By visiting this site citizens are able to:
- Confirm they are registered to vote in Centre County
- Schedule an in-person appointment at the Elections Office
- Complete and print their application for mail-in or absentee ballot
Board of Elections Vice-Chair Michael Pipe stated, “This is a convenient way to request, receive, and return a ballot for the 2021 Primary Election.”
The Centre County Elections Office will be open for early voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday May 5 through Friday May 7, and Monday May 10 through Tuesday, May 11.
Voters will enter the Elections Office through the door on the far-right side of the Willowbank Building. Temporary free parking is available at the Willowbank Building.
After their application is processed, voters will receive a ballot, secrecy envelope, return envelope, and instructions sheet. Voters can then return to their vehicle, mark their ballot, and return the ballot sealed in the envelopes provided to an elections worker or to the secure ballot drop box. The ballots will remain seated until 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18.
Voters can also visit www.centrecountyvotes.com to register to vote, check their registration status, find locations of secure ballot drop boxes, find their polling location, and learn more about participating in the democratic process in Centre County.