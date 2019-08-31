Central Mountains Region Antique Automobile Club announces car show winners

A great crowd of people were at the Clearfield Driving Park on Sunday, Aug. 18 for the Central Mountains Region Antique Automobile Club of America when it held its 43rd Annual Antique and Custom Auto Show.
This year’s show was sponsored by Ford and Dotts Motor Co. of Clearfield, which had a display of vehicles on hand for the spectators to view.
Eighty-one cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles were registered for display. This was a judged show and vehicle owners were required to have a fire extinguisher to be judged.
The crowd was entertained by Lil’ Man Sound Production and there was an indoor and outdoor flea market. Ricco’s Concessions, Steak on a Stick, Stromboli Land and Express Café had a wide arrangement of food for the spectators to enjoy. Boy Scout Troop 22 of Bigler held its first annual bake sale at the event.
This year’s Car of the Year was a 1976 Plymouth Duster owned by Dean A. Coudriet of Curwensville. The car was featured on this year’s Central Mountains Region AACA bottle of wine by Starr Hill Vineyard and Winery.
The club debuted its 2020 raffle car, a 1989 Chevrolet Corvette V-8 with automatic transmission. Chances on the Corvette are $10 each or three for $25. Chances can be purchased from any car club member or by check payable to Central Mountains Region, AACA –P.O. Box 505, Clearfield, PA 16830. The Corvette will be given away at next year’s show to be held Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
The car classes, trophy sponsors and award-winners are as follows:
- Class A, Stock Class –to 1929: Sponsored by Grice Gun Shop –First place, 1923 Essex Touring, John Blake, Morrisdale; second place, 1922 Franklin Series 9 Touring, Mac Dufton, Clearfield.
- Class B, Stock Class –1930-1949: Sponsored by Full Throttle Signs, Clearfield, -First place, 1932 Franklin Series 16 Sedan; second place, 1931 Ford A, Clifford Hullihen, New Millport; third place, 1936 Plymouth Sedan, R. Schellhammer, Windber.
- Class C, Stock Class –1950-1965: Sponsored by Bumbarger Auto Repair –First place, 1957 Chevy Bel-Air, Terry Prohaska, Philipsburg; second place, 1959 Plymouth Fury, Claire Coudriet, Curwensville; third place, 1955 Ford Crown Victoria, Bill & Marsha Lumadue, Woodland.
- Class D, Stock Class –1966-1975: Sponsored by Lindsie Wisor State Farm Insurance –First place, 1968 Buick Skylark, Virginia Mosier, Weedville; second place, 1971 VW Super Beetle, George Isett, Pine Grove Mills; third place, 1970 Chevy Monte Carlo, Ed & Leona Baum, Hyde.
- Class E, Stock Class –1976-1994: Sponsored by CCCTC of Clearfield –First place, 1985 Chevy Monte Carlo, Rob Niebaurer, Shelocta; second place, 1994 Chevy Camaro, Terry Lidgett, Snow Shoe; third place, 1987 Oldsmobile 442, Randy Anderson, Clearfield.
- Class F, Stock Cars –1995-2004 Sponsored by Dick’s Pit Stop, Osceola Mills –First place, 2002 Pontiac Trans Am, Tom Carfley, Curwensville; second place, 2001 Chrysler Prowler, Joe Nepsa, Apollo.
- Class G, 2 Seater Sport Cars to 1994: Sponsored by American Legion Post 6 of Clearfield –First place, 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT, Joyce McDonald, Woodland; second place, 1976 Chevy Corvette, Dave & Peggy Nelson, Philipsburg; third place, 1981 Corvette Convertible, Charles Hetrick, Punxsutawney.
- Class H, 2-seater Sports Cars 1995-2004: Sponsored by Super 322 Drive In Theatre –First place, 1998 Chevrolet Corvette, Neal Mazer, Warriors Mark; second place, 2003 Mercedes 500 SL, Charlie Faris, State College; third place, 1998 Chevrolet Corvette C5, Troy Lumadue, Mineral Springs.
- Class I, Most Original unrestored 1900-1979: Sponsored by Thompson & Buck Inc. –First place, 1967 Dodge Cordnet R/T, Larry Turchetta, Altoona; second place, 1970 Buick Electra 225, Dwight Smalley, McElahattan; third place, 1978 Ford T-Bird, Don Kelly, Clearfield.
- Class J, Modified Cars thru 1950: Sponsored by Bob & Darlene Brown –First place, 1934 Chevy Sedan, Andy Sprankle, Tyrone; second place, 1932 Ford Victoria, Tom Smith, Altoona.
- Class K, Modified Cars 1951-1976: Sponsored by In Memory of Russell Raecher –First place, 1957 Chevy Bel-Air Convert, Gary & Carol Stephens, Huntingdon; second place, 1976 Dodge, Dart Sport, Rick Sabol, Morrisdale; third place, 1951 Chevy Hard Top, Roger Miles, Irvona.
- Class L, Modified Cars 1975-2004: Sponsored by Ogden Legacy Inc. Insurance –First place, 2004 Dodge SRT-4, Brandon Taylor, DuBois; second place, 1979 Chevy Camaro, John Thorn, Clearfield; third place, 1992 Chevy Camaro, Bob Hanna, Clearfield.
- Class M, Stock Trucks to 1972: Sponsored by Bender Automotive –First place, 1959 Chevy El Camino, Frank Swartz, Ginter; second place, 1969 Ford F-250, Tom & Pat Moore, Clearfield; third, 1949 Chevy 3100, Mel & Jared Henry, Irving.
- Class N, Stock Trucks 1973 –1994: Sponsored by Sassafras Antiques –Jim & Jean Young –First place, 1978 Dodge Lil’ Red Express, Dave Powers, Rural Valley; second place, 1973 VW Westfalia, Cutis Kunes, Port Matilda; third place, 1978 Dodge Ram, Allen Zortman, Mahaffey.
- Class O. Stock Trucks 1995-2004: Sponsored by Steve’s Garage, Clearfield –First place, 1999 Toyota Tacoma Pre Runner, Ron Daub, Glen Richey.
- Class P. All Modified Trucks/Vans to 1994: Sponsored by UMI Motorsports Park –First place, 1977 Jeep CJ 7, Ted Hallowell, Reynoldsville; second place, 1983 Chevy El Camino, Rodney Fox, Fallentimber; third place, 1930 Ford Model A, David Radaker, DuBois.
- Class Q. All Modified Trucks/Vans 1995-2004: Sponsored by Good Tires –No Entrants
- Class R, Motorcycle Class –American Brands –All years to present: Sponsored by In Memory of Len Mullen –First place, 2004 Harley Davidson Wide Glide, Sherry & Joe Lidgett, Snow Shoe; second place, 2006 Harley Davidson, Low Rider, Steve Celinski, Clearfield; third place, 2013 Ural Patrol, Mark Price, Clearfield.
- Class S. AACA National Award Winners: Sponsored by Central Mountains Region, AACA –Richard Yarger, West Decatur, for his 1987 Chevrolet El Camino; 1987 Buick Grand National; 1977 Cadillac Coupe.
- President’s Trophy, sponsored by Central Mountains Region, A.A.C.A. and awarded by Central Mountains Region President, David Raecher –1957 Chevy Bel-Air, Doug Boyer, Punxsutawney.
- Longest Distance Award, sponsored by The Bill White Family –1968 Olds 442, Roger Clawson, Templeton.
- Mayor’s Trophy, Sponsored by Clearfield Mayor Jim Schell –1932 Franklin Series 16 Sedan, Mac Dufton, Clearfield.
- Oldest Vehicle, Sponsored by: Mabel’s Pizza Shop, Clearfield, Pa –1922 Franklin Series 9 Touring, Mac Dufton, Clearfield.
- Charles J. Ross Memorial Award: 1968 Buick Skylark, Virginia Mosier, Weedville.
- Best FORD in Show, sponsored by Dotts Motor Co. and Ford –1955 Ford Galaxie, Dennis & Sharon Whipple, Morrisdale.
- Best in Show Award: Sponsored by Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery –1976 Chevy Corvette, Dave & Peggy Nelson, Philipsburg.
This years main raffle winners:
1st place: Savage MK II 22 LR
Horatro J. Lumadue Jr. West Decatur
2nd place: 43” HDTV
Jack Woolridge, Clearfield
3rd place: $100 Sheetz Gift Card
Bill Guthridge, Clearfield
Terry Lidgett, Snow Shoe, was the 50/50 winner.
The club is always looking for new members. Visit the club at the Grice Clearfield Community Museum, Clearfield. The club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m.