Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has announced the Centers For Active Living will reopen on March 22.
The top priority for reopening is to provide the services and social supports that participants desperately need to mitigate the adverse effects of social isolation, and doing so in the safest way possible as we get closer to the “normal” activities and gatherings.
The centers will open with a limited capacity, all participants will be screened, and all staff and participants will be required to wear face coverings. Guidelines from the CDC, PA Department of Health and PA Department of Aging will be followed to ensure the safety of all visitors to the center.
Center Managers will be contacting participants on Friday, March 19. Individuals interested in attending or in need of additional information should contact the center manager on Friday, March 19 or call the agency for additional information.
The Clearfield Center for Active Living will temporarily be located at the Clearfield YMCA, located at 21 North Second St.t, Clearfield.
- Clearfield: YMCA 762-4437
- Coalport: 672-3574
- Kylertown: 345-6338
- Mahaffey: 277-4544
- Clearfield County AAA: 765-2696