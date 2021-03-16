New mental health services at the jail has been a big success, Warden David Kessling at yesterday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board.
“It’s been a like a breath of fresh air,” Kessling said.
Last month, Clearfield County Commissioners voted to approve an agreement with Cen-Clear to provide consultive psychiatric services at the jail at a cost of $250 per hour for a maximum of 10 hours.
The services are provided remotely via video teleconferencing equipmen. Kessling said the jail has a computer set up at the jail for the inmates to talk to a psychiatrist.
He said at first, inmates were reluctant to use the service. But this has changed and the inmates are taking advantage of the service with good results.
Kessling said the service has relieved the pressures on inmates struggling with mental health issues and has significantly decreased the number of negative interactions with staff.
“It’s working out very well,” Kessling said.
The biggest problem now is they are almost out of hours and a long term solution is needed Kessling said.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers agreed and said there are less assaults at the jail as a result of the mental health services.
He said several mental health service providers have emailed him and said they are interested in submitting a long term proposal to provide mental health services at the jail and said he would be discussing it with the commissioners in the near future.