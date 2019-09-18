The Clearfield County Jail now needs to fill three key positions, reported Warden Greg Collins at yesterday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board.
Collins announced that Dr. Lawrence Levinston is retiring after 24 years of service at the jail effective Oct. 31.
“I would like to personally thank him for his years of service to the county,” Collins said. “He’s done a wonderful job and is excellent to work with. He’s been a huge asset to the county.”
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman agreed and said he met with Dr. Levingston on several issues over the years and said he was always cooperative, down to earth and easy to work with.
“I don’t have a single complaint about him,” Ammerman said. “We are going to miss him.”
Collins said Commissioner Tony Scotto found a local doctor who is interested in the position and are meeting with the doctor later that afternoon.
Ammerman thanked Scotto for locating a doctor who could be willing to take the position.
In addition, for several months the jail has been looking for a full-time nurse to replace Fran Selvage, who retired.
Commissioner Mark McCracken said the county might have to consider raising the salary if they can’t find anyone to fill the position.
The jail also has an unfilled deputy warden position after the former deputy warden took another position with the county. Collins said they will be interviewing several candidates for the position today.