The Clearfield County Prison has implemented emergency procedures in response to the COVID-19 threat and are planning for worst case scenarios.
At yesterday’s prison board meeting, Warden Greg Collins said the jail is now restricted to essential personnel only such as police, probation, mental health counselors and attorneys.
The jail is not allowing visitors and have suspended all programs such as drug and alcohol counseling, religious programs, and classes or programs for high school GED’s until further notice.
District Attorney Ryan Sayers noted the state prisons have taken similar measures.
The jail is also taking temperatures of all inmates and is requiring any staff to self report any illnesses and telling them to stay home from work. So far no inmates have shown signs of infection by the COVID-19 virus, Collins said.
Currently there is only one inmate on work release and that inmate’s company could soon be closing down. Currently no other inmates are seeking work release — but if one does, the jail would make the decision at that time, Collins said.
The Jefferson County Jail has also informed them that it will no longer take out-of-county inmates. Clearfield County often houses its inmates in the Jefferson County Jail when it doesn’t have enough space in its jail, Warden Collins said.
Currently, Clearfield County has 13 inmates in Jefferson County and Jefferson County said it is ok to keep them there. However, they would not be taking any new inmates, according to Collins.
Collins said he contacted the Centre County Jail and they said they would still take any of the county’s overflow inmates, but Centre County Jail charges $65 per inmate per day versus the $55 per day in Jefferson County.
“We are probably going to have to move some people there and pay the extra money,” Collins said.
Commissioner Dave Glass said that is probably wise to give the jail a bit of a cushion when it comes to capacity. Collins said they might be transferring about a dozen or so inmates from Clearfield to the Centre County Jail.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman said the county has been doing a good job of getting inmates transferred to state prison quickly and commended the sheriff’s department and the other county employees for their work.
Glass asked, given the extraordinary circumstances, is there more the judiciary could do such as early releases or home detention.
Ammerman said the courts do that now but if they have an overcrowding crisis and no other jail will take them, he said he, Judge Paul Cherry and District Attorney Ryan Sayers would have to sit down and look at what they can do.
Sayers said the probation department probably doesn’t have enough home detention monitors to make a significant decrease in the inmate population.
Collins said there are several inmates who are in poor health and are medically compromised who are at the greatest risk from VOVID-19 and said he is going to seek the court’s permission to have them released or transferred out of the jail for their own well being and the well being of other inmates and staff.
Collins said they have been planning for a worse case scenario, for example when the jail has too many inmates and the state prisons and other county prisons aren’t taking any more inmates. Collins said he has spoken to Clearfield County Emergency Management officials and said there are tents and beds available to house inmates in the prison yard. The jail would have to post outside guards, provide restroom facilities and heat, Collins said.
“I hope it doesn’t come to that,” Collins said.